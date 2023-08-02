Even with all the rain Gillette received Monday night, the conditions are still dry enough that the Campbell County Fire Department has issued an open burn restriction for the whole county.
Additionally, the Bureau of Land Management has implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions for public lands in Campbell County.
Tuesday morning, Campbell County Fire Chief Jeff Bender warned that it’s not just vegetation that can dry out and cause fires to spread.
Wood structures, such as decks and patios, are susceptible to catching fire, especially if they’re older, he said. All it takes is a discarded cigarette to start a house fire.
The downpour Monday night saw 0.65 inches of rain fall at the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport. That includes 0.53 inches that fell between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Including Monday’s rainstorm, more than 2.1 inches of rain fell in July, above the normal of 1.68 inches typically seen in that month and the most for July since 2019.
Rain was only recorded on eight days out of this July, down from the 19 in June. And July 17 was the first day all year that Gillette reached 90 degrees. Since then, it hit the 90-degree mark eight more times, including six days in a row from July 22-27, officially peaking at 98 degrees on July 24 and 25.
Temperatures are expected to cool down after Wednesday, with highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday and a high of 67 expected Saturday. There also is a chance for thunderstorms and heavy rain throughout the week.
Under the county restrictions, open fires are prohibited.
An open fire is any outdoor fire, including but not limited to, campfires, warming fires, bonfires, fire pits, or the prescribed burning of fence rows, fields, wild lands, trash and debris. All of these are prohibited under the restriction.
The burning of garbage or debris in containers that have a spark arrester and are located in a cleared area, 10 feet in radius, is allowed between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.
The use of grills and smokers is allowed in an improved area regardless of fuel type. Only gas grills are allowed in unimproved areas.
Operation of a chainsaw is prohibited unless the chainsaw has a properly installed spark arrester.
Blasting, grinding, welding or operating acetylene or another torch with an open flame are banned unless used in cleared areas of a minimum of a 10-foot radius.
Stage 1 fire restrictions also began Tuesday on public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management in Campbell County.
Under this partial closure, the following acts are prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a ¼” spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.
- Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than eight ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.
- Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than eight ounces capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.