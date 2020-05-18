A 29-year-old man was arrested for interference and four counts of reckless endangering after pointing a laser attached to a gun at two teenagers Sunday night.
Police received a report of the man pointing the laser at several people. Two 18-year-old men said they were at the intersection of Powder Basin Avenue and Lakeway Road when the man started pointing a green laser through their rear windshield, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
