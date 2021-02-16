The Campbell County Fire Department responded to a chlorine leak in a wastewater facility at the Lone Tree subdivision Monday afternoon.
A homeowner’s group member was dealing with a well freezing up when the leak was discovered. The Fire Department’s hazardous materials team responded and found chlorine gas levels at 10 parts per million, which CCFD Battalion Chief Bryan Borgialli said is relatively high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.