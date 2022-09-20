All kids (1st-12th grade) interested in performing in “Hansel and Gretel” with the Missoula Children’s Theatre can audition for a part Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Center at Cam-plex. Anyone cast will join in a week-long workshop with a final performance at 5 p.m. Saturday.
There are 50 parts in the adapted version of the performance, written by Jim Caron with music and lyrics by Michael McGill.
(1) comment
Well, this should go over well with the anti-library crowd. Isn't this the story of a witch who eats children?
