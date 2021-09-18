COVID-19 testing will soon be more readily available to the community.
Campbell County Commissioners approved using the annex building across the street from the courthouse as a temporary COVID testing site for Curative Inc., a testing startup that has a contract with the Wyoming Department of Health paid for through the CARES Act.
Public Health Director Jane Glaser said that part of Curative’s contract with the state says that if a community is getting to the point where available testing is becoming an issue, Curative will set up in that community and do COVID tests for free.
“We’re getting to that point,” Glaser said.
It’s not costing the community anything to have Curative come here, Glaser said. The company will do testing on a Monday through Friday schedule, starting Sept. 27, but it’s willing to change that up if it works better with the community.
County facilities manager Bill Beastrom said the old Cloud Peak Energy building on Gillette Avenue makes the most sense, because it requires the least amount of work to be ready for Curative.
“They’re ready to come now, and the community needs them here now, so that (building) would be the easiest way to get them here,” he said.
“Everything else we looked at would require a lot of maintenance,” Glaser said, adding that it’s important that people feel they’re in a clean facility when they’re getting tested.
Curative will hire local people to staff the facility, and it will start with 2,000 available tests. It will mail out the tests every day at 3 p.m. More information on the testing site will be coming out in the coming days, Glaser said.
The commissioners were supportive of the idea, and they approved it at a lodging tax board meeting Thursday afternoon.
In early 2019, the county bought the 35,000 square-foot building for $2.9 million. It’s remained empty for the most part since then.
“We need to use that building for something,” said Commissioner Del Shelstad. “We bought it, this is a perfect opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.