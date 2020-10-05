Update 11:32 p.m.: Police have detained a man who had retreated into a house in an impasse that kept the 800 block of Dalbey Avenue blocked off for about seven hours Monday. This story will be updated Tuesday morning. An earlier story about the incident is below:
Gillette police have the area around the 800 block of Dalbey Avenue blocked off and a house surrounded as negotiators talk with a person in the house.
Police responded to the area at about 5 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired, said Lt. Brent Wasson from the scene. Police have been talking with a person in the house since.
Nobody else is believed to be in the house, he said.
Police cars have been positioned to shine their headlights on the house and it’s been mostly quiet at least for the past 90 minutes, said News Record writer Jake Goodrick, who was at the scene.
A neighbor said police were at the same house recently.
