Campbell County’s coronavirus case count is up to 61 as of Monday afternoon.
At the beginning of July, there were 43 cases.
On Friday, seven new cases were reported, including a man in his 20s, a man in his 40s, two men in their 50s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 50s.
Saturday, there were six new cases, including two women in their 40s, a man in his 40s, two men in their 50s and a man in his 60s.
And Monday, four new confirmed cases came in, including two women in their 20s, one woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s.
That brings the active case count up to 24.
County spokeswoman Ivy McGowan said most of these new cases were contacts of people who had previously tested positive, and only a few of the cases were community-acquired.
Campbell County Public Health has not been able to trace any of the new cases back to a specific event, McGowan said, “though they are still trying to put the pieces together.”
