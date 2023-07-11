DEATH
2700 BLOCK HACKATHORN LANE: A 36-year-old man who was found unconscious in a bathroom in his workplace Monday evening was pronounced dead about an hour later. He was discovered by another 36-year-old man, and it was believed that the man had overdosed on fentanyl, said Sheriff Scott Matheny. Deputies arrived at about 8 p.m. and started chest compressions and administered Narcan and an AED. EMTs later arrived and continued life-saving efforts. The man was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m. A cause of death has not been determined, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
CRASH
O R ROAD: A 47-year-old man was flown to Rapid City, South Dakota, to be treated for a possible head injury after an ATV rollover Monday morning. Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene, Matheny said. As of Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office had no further information on the crash. The investigation continues.
HIGHWAY 59 AND FOURTH STREET: A 66-year-old man was ticketed after causing a two-vehicle crash with injuries Monday afternoon. He was driving a 2021 Ford pickup north on Highway 59 when he ran through a red light and hit an eastbound 2020 Chevy truck, driven by a 58-year-old woman. The 58-year-old complained of neck pain, and her passenger, a 36-year-old woman, had a possible head injury. The women were able to transport themselves to the hospital, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. Damage is more than $1,000, and the man was ticketed for the red light violation.
BREACH OF PEACE
900 BLOCK B BAR LANE: There were no arrests or tickets issued, but trespass notices were served after an altercation between two families. A 15-year-old boy was riding his bike on the road in front of a 41-year-old man’s home. The man came out and started yelling at the boy, telling him to stop bothering the man’s 17-year-old daughter. The boy’s parents, both 36, overheard this and yelled at the 41-year-old to stop bothering their son. They alleged the man may have lifted up his shirt to show he was carrying a pistol. Through investigation, deputies did not find any weapons, but the man did have a fanny pack “containing tools as a ‘clever trick’ to disguise the fact he did not have a pistol,” Matheny said. No one was ticketed, but “everyone was trespassed from each other’s places,” Matheny said.
BLACKMAIL
1700 BLOCK SHALOM AVENUE: A 36-year-old woman received a message from a Facebook user at 3 a.m. Monday. The message contained personal photos of the woman, and the woman was told to send $500 to prevent the photos from being sent to her family. The woman did not send money, and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
CRIMINAL ENTRY
500 BLOCK CHURCH AVENUE: A 23-year-old man reported that between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, someone entered his stepfather’s white 2020 Toyota pickup. He found the truck running in reverse with the emergency brake applied. The emergency brake likely prevented the truck from being stolen, Wasson said. There was dirt and a drink spilled inside the truck, but nothing appeared to be missing. The investigation continues.
THEFT
1000 BLOCK VANSCOY DRIVE: A 42-year-old woman believes someone may have stolen her dog Tuesday. She said her female four-month-old Jack Russell Terrier went missing at about noon Tuesday, and believes it may have been stolen out of her backyard. Officers patrolled the area but did not find the dog, Wasson said. The investigation continues.
