Rotary Club puts up barriers to protect kids at Dalbey Park

Rotary member Tyler Miller instructs others as concrete barriers are put in place near a playground at Rotary Point within Dalbey Memorial Park Tuesday evening. The barriers will prevent children from running into the adjacent parking lot, which was a concern for many after the play area's construction.
Rotary member Katrin Wagner rakes fill gravel to level an area to place concrete barriers at Rotary Point in Dalbey Memorial Park near a playground Tuesday evening. The barriers will ensure safety for children playing near the parking lot.
The Gillette Rotary Club installed nine, 10-foot concrete Jersey barriers this week that will separate the parking lot from a Dalbey Memorial Park playground.
The city of Gillette approached the Rotary Club about the barriers in an effort to improve safety at the park. Officials were concerned that the playground gets used so much that it was a matter of time before a child ran into the parking lot, Parks Manager Janie Kuntz said, adding that there have been no reported incidents of children getting hurt.
