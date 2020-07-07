Actors with the Gillette Community Theatre group went old school for their float in Saturday’s Fourth of July parade, recreating Washington’s crossing of the Delaware along Second Street through downtown Gillette.
Thunderstorms that rolled through the area Saturday evening cleared up just in time for the annual community fireworks display at Morningside Park at Cam-plex.
Although the crowd for this year's show was noticeably smaller than previous years, that meant there was plenty of room for people to spread out on the floor of the arena and in the parking lots surrounding Morningside Park.
