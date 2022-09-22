After a few weeks into the fall semester, the Campbell County School District has 8,810 students enrolled on its rosters, an increase from last school year but still a decrease from the number of students marked on the first day, which is typical.
By end of day Aug. 22, the balmy first day of this year’s semester, Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer said 8,864 students were enrolled. By last Friday, that number dropped by 54 to give the final tally of 8,810 students in the district.
