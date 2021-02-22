No one was hurt after a fire at the Candlewood Suites forced guests in 79 rooms to find other places to stay Saturday evening.
At about 8:30 p.m., the Campbell County Fire Department responded to a fire inside the hotel’s information technology and storage room. The fire suppression system had contained the flames before firefighters extinguished it.
