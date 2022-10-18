The public library is getting ready for its Fright Night Oct. 29 but people can pick up free tickets in the children’s department starting this week for the event.
The night features a matinee and evening time, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., for children and their families. There will be a skit, short stories and spooky songs, but not too spooky. The library will accept canned food donations for the Council of Community Services that afternoon and evening.
