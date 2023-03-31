Green thumbs and ice cream lovers conjoin for a painting class Monday at the Ice Cream Cafe. There are two sessions for the class: One begins at 5:30 p.m. and another at 6:45 p.m.
The class is led by Hands on Pottery and students will be able to complete a painted ice cream cone planter during the allotted times. Cost is $16 a person and no refunds or switching of classes is allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.