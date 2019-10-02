The second of two inmates who escaped from a Newcastle prison has been caught in Texas.
Robert Simpson, 30, was arrested Tuesday in Dallas. Further details of Simpson’s capture are not yet available through the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Simpson and Jason Green, 48, escaped Sept. 22 from the minimum security Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp. Green was caught by police in Mesquite, Texas, on Sunday.
The status of “Shadow,” a dog that Simpson stole from the Wyoming Honor Camp’s Project LOVED canine program, is unknown at this time.
It’s not certain at this time when Simpson and Green will be returned to Wyoming and what additional charges they will face.
Green was serving a a three- to eight-year sentence for larceny. Simpson was serving a five to 15-year sentence for aggravated burglary with a weapon.
