Police arrested a 35-year-old woman Friday for seven counts of alleged child endangerment and possession of meth.
At about 9 a.m. Friday, officers responded to an anonymous report of child neglect and possible drug use in the home in the 800 block of North Gurley Avenue, said Brent Wasson, deputy chief of police. When they arrived, the 35-year-old allowed them inside and admitted to recently using meth.
