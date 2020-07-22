Multiple grass fires throughout the region kept the Campbell County Fire Department busy Tuesday evening, even as another wave of hot weather keeps the fire danger high.
The first grass fire was repoprted on rural ranch land near Napier Road southwest of Gillette around 5 p.m. Firefighters responded, along with the Bureau of Land Management, Campbell County Road and Bridge and support from a Wyoming State Forestry aircraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.