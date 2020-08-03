A handful of cases of salmonella have been found in Campbell County that are linked to a red onion-related outbreak.
The Wyoming Department of Health advises people to be cautious.
Overall, 16 Wyoming cases have been recorded in Campbell, Carbon, Crook, Goshen, Natrona, Sheridan and Teton counties, and are part of a larger outbreak nationwide.
Eight of the 16 Wyoming cases are in Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have been 396 known cases nationally, a Wyoming Department of Health press release said Monday.
The contaminated onions are believed to be from Thomson International Inc.
“People ill in connection to this outbreak described eating raw onions in freshly prepared foods, including salads, sandwiches, wraps, salsas and dips,” said Tiffany Greenlee, surveillance epidemiologist with WDH in a press release. “That’s why we’re recommending residents should not eat, serve or sell any onions from Thomson International Inc. or products made with these onions.”
Greenlee offered several pointers to safely navigate the outbreak. She advises checking households for potentially affected onions or other products made with onion. Any packages or stickers indicating Thomson International Inc. should be thrown away.
Also, do not eat onions if their origins are unknown, she said. Surfaces that may come in contact with affected onions should be washed and sanitized, she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Salmonella symptoms usually manifest six hours to six days after exposure and may include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. The illness typically lasts four to seven days and most people do not require treatment.
However, symptoms can sometimes become more severe, occasionally requiring hospitalization. Those younger than age 5, older than 65 or with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness. The infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream then to other parts of the body, the CDC said.
