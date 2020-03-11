Local schools are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, should it ever reach Gillette. But if COVID-19 does become widespread, the Campbell County School District is prepared to deal with it.
In a pre-meeting dinner discussion with trustees Tuesday, Kip Farnum, director of student support services for the school district, said the risk to children appears to be “very, very low.”
School staff and adult visitors, however, “will probably be a major concern” if the coronavirus reaches pandemic levels, he said.
If concerns grow to a point where schools have to be closed, it will be because “we won’t have enough teachers and staff to take care of (the students) properly,” said Larry Reznicek, the district’s human resources manager.
The district is taking action to hopefully prevent a virus-related emergency. School custodians will be very busy in the coming weeks disinfecting any surface that gets a lot of use.
“All of our common areas are going to be cleaned three to four times a day,” Farnum said. “Handrails, doorknobs — anything people touch is going to be frequently cleaned.”
Things such as keyboards, remotes, headphones and desks will be wiped down after every use.
The district has sent letters to parents about its approach to dealing with coronavirus, and 700 posters about stopping the effects of germs and washing hands effectively have been posted in all of the schools.
The district also ordered two disinfectant kits, which are essentially backpacks with a spray hose. A disinfectant tablet is dissolved in water and the solution can kill or contain the virus within five seconds. Those will arrive in a couple of weeks and can be used around the district as needed.
If anyone has a fever, “we’re going to insist they stay home or go home,” Farnum said.
At this time, Campbell County Public Health said influenza is a greater risk than the coronavirus, Farnum added, although that could change in the future.
Plan for the worst
While much of the preparation and eventual handing of any health emergency will be handled at the local level, the state has been working to coordinate those efforts and make sure all players are involved, said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.
“Are we ready? Are we prepared? There’s not one single community in the state, no matter how small, that doesn’t have the capacity to make really great decisions about this,” said Balow during a Tuesday afternoon visit to the News Record. “The best practices and protocols and prevention are the same best practices and protocols we use to stay healthy every day.”
Balow said she’s been in contact with the state associations for school custodians, nurses and transportation to make sure all levels of student contact are in the loop.
She also said school districts are on the front line and, for the most part, will be in charge of their responses.
“At this point, yes,” she said about local control of situations. “It’s my intent to keep those decisions as local as possible, but to also provide a framework at the state level to help with that.
“The only misstep right now is making decisions in a vacuum.”
While other states have been limiting large gatherings of people, canceling events and holding sports tournaments without fans, Balow said she hasn’t considered that with the state high school basketball tournament this weekend at the Casper Events Center.
She also said that on the national and state levels, preparations also are being made in case any longer-term solutions for education are needed, like offering classes online.
Options like that also pose other obstacles to consider, Balow said, like teacher training, mobile food service to get meals to students and how to make sure students have access and can use the technology needed.
Trust the process
Farnum walked through the board through the district’s pandemic plan. It’s the same as what the district had in place in 2009 when H1N1 strain of flu was going around. The only difference is the name of the illness.
The school district is now conducting standard surveillance. That means no coronavirus activity has been reported in the community. The district is monitoring daily attendance for increased absences.
If coronavirus is reported in the community, the district will go into heightened surveillance. It will continue monitoring daily attendance and begin a morning coronavirus check, where it will screen students and staff who have symptoms. Weekly absence reports will be sent to Campbell County Public Health.
If more than 10% of students are missing school due to a coronavirus-like illness, the district will go into intensive surveillance. The morning screenings will continue, and daily absence reports will be sent to school administrators. Preparations will begin for a potential school closure.
If more than 30% of students are missing from school because of a coronavirus-like illness, schools will likely be closed. In 2009, the district was close to that mark, hovering at about an absence rate of 29% because of H1N1.
It was a tough time, Reznicek said.
“We got through it. They got pretty creative, had to combine some classes,” he said. “Everybody was helping out during those times.”
The extraordinary efforts and planning that’s been sparked by concern for the coronavirus has changed how communities and governments prepare for an outbreak, Balow said.
“I think a year from now, our whole state, nation, all of us will have hindsight and a perspective we just don’t have right now,” she said. “Because there are so many unknowns right now, we really have to take every precaution that we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.