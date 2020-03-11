Visiting restrictions

Campbell County Health has stiffened its visiting restrictions at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center and Close to Home Hospice.

The new rules go into effect Wednesday include:

The Legacy

Visitors must be 18 years old or older

Visits allowed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

All visitors mush sign in and will be screened for respiratory symptoms

All external group activities are canceled

If you feel ill, don’t visit

Close to Home Hospice

If you feel ill, don’t visit

CCMH Dialysis Unit

Visitation is limited, and all patients, family members and visitors will be screened for respiratory symptoms

Best practices

To help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, Campbell County Health advises to:

Avoid contact with sick people

Stay home when sick

Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth

Cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Wash hands often and carefully with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you use hand sanitizer, make sure it has at least 60% alcohol.