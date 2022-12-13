A 78-year-old Wright woman lost $1,400 after the parrot eggs she ordered allegedly hatched in transit.
The woman bought parrot eggs online from a company in California in hopes of raising the birds, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The eggs were shipped from Tennessee and while en route, the woman was told the eggs had hatched. She sent more money to buy an incubator to care for the newly born birds.
