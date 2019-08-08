Saturday is Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday and the Bighorn National Forest Supervisor Office in Sheridan will celebrate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Cake and lemonade will be served from 11 a.m until 2 p.m. Smokey Bear will arrive at 1 p.m. and visit for an hour.
