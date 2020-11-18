Campbell County added 65 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its total count Wednesday. With that bump, there have been 2,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have been another 198 probable cases in the county, as well as 964 recoveries. The number of active cases in Campbell County reached 1,244.
In Wyoming, the case count rose to 21,750 as the coronavirus continues its spread throughout the state. There have been another 3,525 probables cases and 13,752 recoveries in the state, with its number of active cases standing at 11,368.
The state’s death toll is at 155 since the pandemic began, including seven in Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 trended upward again into further uncharted territory Wednesday. Throughout the state, there are 210 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, including seven at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Campbell County’s 14-day positivity rate through Tuesday is 33.89%. All of Wyoming’s positivity rate during that same time is 14.2%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Natrona County held on to its newly acquired lead for most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday when it became the first Wyoming county to record more than 3,000. There have been 3,112 confirmed cases and 654 probables in Natrona since the pandemic began.
Laramie County has the next highest total at 2,975 confirmed cases and 652 probables, followed by Albany County 2,480 (217), Fremont 2,330 (324), Campbell 2,143 (198) and Teton 1,237 (34).
