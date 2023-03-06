A Gillette woman died and a man and boy were injured during a two-vehicle crash about five miles north of Wright Friday evening.
At about 6:30 p.m., a 42-year-old woman driving south on Highway 59 lost control of her red Dodge Durango and crossed into oncoming traffic. Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Dwayne Hunt said the highway was icy and snow packed at the time. A 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by a 33-year-old woman, hit the Durango in the driver’s side door and airbags were deployed, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
