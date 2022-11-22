One man died in a single vehicle rollover just north of Wright on Highway 59 Monday.
At about 11 a.m. Monday, a 19-year-old man from Fremont County, Xando Reeves Three Irons, was ejected from a 2000 Ford F-150 and was found about 25 yards from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, near mile marker 78.
