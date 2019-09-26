Friends of the Library and Campbell County Public Library are hosting a “The Office” trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Campbell County Public Library.
Teams of up to six may compete in trivia from the television show. Teams of teens ages 14 and younger have to have at least one adult on the team.
