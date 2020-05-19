Bighorn National Forest officials will begin opening developed recreation sites Wednesday along with a lifting of fire restrictions, according to a Forest Service press release.
"While we understand there may be some excitement from the public to return to beloved recreation areas, please continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines on staying safe," Bighorn Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson said in a statement. "There is still work to be done ensuring cleanliness of facilities, conducting proper maintenance and assessing recreation areas for health and safety."
