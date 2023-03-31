Easter events preview
Buy Now

Gracie Schwartz, 3, fills her basket with candy during the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department’s Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Bicentennial Park.

 News Record File Photo

Campbell County Parks and Recreation is holding its annual Easter egg hunt at the Bicentennial Park soccer fields Saturday afternoon.

Children ages 9 and younger are invited to hunt for plastic Easter eggs and candy at 2 p.m. Saturday. Children will be divided into four age groups, and the Easter Bunny will make a special appearance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.