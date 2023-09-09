Gillette programs fill food gaps for youth in need

For hours at a time, different groups will enter the warehouse on West First Street to carry in snacks and the simple food necessities that are then placed into grocery sacks and transitioned into totes.
Earlier this summer, more hands lifted fruits, vegetables, crackers and cereal into similar bags in a building on Highway 14-16. The hands and bodies with them ranged from the young to the old, but no matter the decades of age in between, the groups were joined in camaraderie and a unified purpose.
Similarly, the knocking on doors or calls out to locals for volunteers and donations never seem to end. It’s a process that’s continued from week to week, year after year. It’s a process that continues thanks to that one unified goal of making sure children are fed.
While Blessings in a Backpack will deliver the totes of food to schools throughout Campbell County for the rest of the school year, volunteers at the Edible Prairie Project just rounded out their summer filled with packing bags that were dropped off at local organizations like the Boys and Girls Club or the Kid Clinic. The donations made to Thank Heaven for Kids will also be kicking in, as students began school year 2023-24 at the end of August.
The three organizations are just some of the ways Gillette community members have fought to fill the gaps for students in need of food behind the scenes, as they’ve responded to increased requests in meals for kids.
The need
Darci Wilson, Blessings in a Backpack coordinator, said the group is preparing to pack bags for about 1,300 elementary students each week. In the fall of 2019 that number was about 750 bags a week before they increased to about 1,000 by May 2020.
The bags are delivered to students before the weekend so that students who don’t have stable meals at home know they have their bag ready. At the junior high and high school level, students are able to pick some snacks from different pantries that are set up, as well.
Counselors at the schools are the middle men for the organization, speaking with families who express a need for the help. Wilson said the program spends about $15,000 a month just to buy the food, or about $135,000 throughout the course of the school year.
Wilson said the Gillette chapter’s food order through Sysco, their main food supplier, is the largest of any Blessings in a Backpack chapter in the country. That doesn’t necessarily mean the chapter itself is No. 1, since groups may use other food suppliers, but it’s up there.
“It’s likely we’re one of the largest,” she said of the local chapter.
There are pros and cons to those numbers. The positive is that Wilson believes the number continues to grow because the local group has never had to cap its food order. The con is that the student need is most definitely there.
Rollo Williams, founder of Thank Heaven for Kids, also noticed a spike in need last school year. Typically, the fund that’s made up of money donated by local businesses and community members would cover costs of about $12,000 to $14,000 a school year. Last year, that jumped to about $28,000, Williams said.
That total amounts to a little more than $3,000 a month to schools throughout the district. Wiliams began raising money for the fund after hearing that students whose school lunch bills hadn’t been paid would be given a cheese sandwich and milk, per United States Department of Agriculture policy. That led to lunch shaming within the schools by other students who realized their peer hadn’t paid the bill.
Williams said different schools use different amounts of money but the process is vetted by officials to prevent any abuse of funds. Because of the increase in cost, Williams said he’s been working to reach out to more in the community to cover costs and raise awareness for the fund by word-of-mouth.
Although Free and Reduced Price lunches are available through an application process for students, Monika Yount, Wagonwheel Elementary School counselor, said not all families who are in need will qualify based on income.
“Sometimes there’s medical bills or an incarcerated parent,” she said. “People are changing jobs or a big bill comes due. They may just need that extra help for a short time.”
The counselor has also seen an increase in student need but said it’s also more complicated than food alone. Increased housing and insurance costs along with inflation have caused families to sometimes cut where they can to make ends meet. Yount said it’s also difficult to find healthy foods at inexpensive prices, which can further affect family health.
While it’s obvious that people can’t survive without food, Yount noted the impact a lack of meals or stability also has on learning and mental health.
“You know yourself when you’re going to get hangry,” Yount said. “It’s hard to emotionally regulate and it’s hard to learn. Even bigger than that though, kids know when they’re getting food and feeling safe and loved. It makes it so much easier to learn when they’re getting what they need.”
During the summer, when Blessings in a Backpack and Thank Heaven for Kids round out their seasons, the Edible Prairie Project and school district step in to fill where they can. This summer, the school district offered free breakfast and lunch at seven different sites. The prairie project’s weekend meals for kids also distributed about 2,800 meals for kids, said Ashley Martinez, administrative and program associate.
Like Blessings, the bags are prepared by different businesses, organizations and individuals throughout Gillette who volunteer their time. The program works with the Kid Clinic and Boys and Girls Club but also expanded to reach those in the Rec Center’s kid camp and 4-H summer camp this year.
Along with the weekend meals, Martinez said the little free food pantries for locals also have expanded.
The pantries are located at different parks around town, each with what Martinez calls their own personality. She’s seen products in some areas like Sunflower Park and Gurley Park vanish quickly, while others take time to empty. Anyone struggling to cover food costs can take what they need from the pantries, no questions asked.
Martinez said by the same token, people are also asked to leave what they can so there’s enough for others in need. Both the weekend meal and food pantry programs began to fill a gap the project saw in the community.
“A lot of food-insecure households rely on those school lunches and Blessings in a Backpack,” Martinez said. “So when they’re on break during the school year, the kiddos in need still need to get their food bags.”
Proteins like beans, jerky or canned tuna or chicken are helpful in the pantries but anyone wanting to stock the pantries can also add any staple foods that come to mind.
“When someone’s hungry the real goal is just to get them food,” Martinez said.
A community that helps
All of the organization’s employees said the giving nature in Gillette is what’s been able to keep them afloat, even with the increase in cost and food need. It’s that generosity they rely on as they look to put together another year of food for children in need throughout the county.
“We have the most amazing community,” Yount said. “It’s so generous and everyone steps up to help with anything. They pack those backpacks and donate money and do fun runs and fundraisers. I don’t know if there are other communities like this.”
Volunteers stepped up each week to fill the bags throughout the summer and Wilson said that so far there’s a steady stream of volunteers reaching out to help her throughout the school year, too.
Those looking to help can:
- Reach out to Wilson at 307-228-0311. People can help prep the warehouse, pack bags, hold a fundraiser or donate by mailing a check to Blessings in a Backpack, 1000 Comanche Ave., Gillette, WY 82718.
- Make a monetary donation to Thank Heaven for Kids. Those who’d like to donate can do so at their neighborhood school or by calling 307-687-4549 for more information.
- Stock the food pantries at parks around town or drop off a donation at Edible Prairie Project on Highway 14-16.
