Kids, parents and library staff enjoyed a beach party Wednesday afternoon at the Campbell County Public Library to round out this year’s summer reading program.
The afternoon consisted of lots of water, fruit punch, sand, games and activities that kept both the kindergarten through sixth graders and teenagers in high spirits, enjoying the sunshine and their success throughout the summer. The activities also correlated perfectly for the theme of this year's program: "Oceans of Possibility."
