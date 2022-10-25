The slick roads and icy conditions Monday morning resulted in a few slips and slides throughout town.
At about 7:20 a.m., a 17-year-old boy driving a 2004 Dodge slid near Highway 59 and Sinclair Street, said Police Lt. Jason Marcus. The boy hit a 2009 Kenworth that was driven by a 40-year-old man. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000 and there were no injuries.
