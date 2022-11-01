Sandy McFarland, an officer for the Wyoming Veterans Commission will meet with veterans and their families to talk about state and federal benefits for veterans, claims or health care throughout November in Campbell, Weston and Crook counties.
McFarland can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, claims or requests for health care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.