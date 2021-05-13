Eleven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Campbell County on Wednesday as two more COVID-19 related deaths were added to Wyoming’s death toll.
The two new deaths involved residents of Big Horn and Laramie counties and bring the state’s count to 712 COVID-19 deaths in the Cowboy State since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 11 new cases in Campbell Counties bumps its active case count to 26, the most active cases in the county since mid-April.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,511 (as of May 10)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,453 (as of May 10)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 814
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 11
- Number of probables: 514
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 20
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,353
- Number of active cases: 26
- Recoveries: 4,779
- Recoveries in past seven days:11
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 95
- Number of probables: 9,207
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 352
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 49,686
- Number of active cases: 526
- New deaths: 2
- Overall deaths: 712
- Hospitalizations today: 33
