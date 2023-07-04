School Admin Tour
Buy Now

A group of state and local school officials get a look at a dysfunctional bathroom Tuesday, June 6 during a tour of Campbell County High School in Gillette. A state committee questioned the new school facility list that dropped CCHS and the Bus Barn further down the state's construction priority list.

 News Record File Photo

An updated school facility priority list released earlier this month came under fire as state officials raised questions at a committee meeting in Gillette last week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.