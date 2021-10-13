Almighty Dollar wnners
Husband Trevers Chapman leads Laura Chapman through a section of their dance while rehearsing for Dancing with the Gillette Stars at Club Energize recently. The couple won the Almighty Dollar award for the couple whose routine raises the most money. The event raised $160,000 for the YES House Foundation.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

The Dancing with the Gillette Stars raised about $160,000 for the YES House Foundation.

At the Saturday event, Trevers and Laura Chapman won the Almighty Dollar Award, which goes to the couple whose routine raised the most money.

