The Powder River Ewe-Betcha Trials return to Gillette this weekend at Cam-plex East Pavilion. The contest begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.
In the trials, dogs work to herd sheep around obstacles and pen them before their time runs out. Last year, the competition brought in 22 handlers from Wyoming, Colorado, North Dakota and Minnesota.
