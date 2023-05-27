Four Spanish-American and Civil War veterans get new headstones at Mount Pisgah

Last week at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, four men who had been lost to history were recognized for their military service.
One Wednesday morning in May, cemetery employees worked to lower new headstones into place at the burial sites of four veterans.
Penny Schroder, the Rockpile Museum’s education coordinator, and Greg Bennick, a museum volunteer, went through the process of applying for the headstones through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
In 2022, they were doing research on Spanish-American War veterans.
Bennick said he came across an online post from a group that was traveling to different rural cemeteries in the South and ordering headstones for veterans who didn’t have them or to replace badly damaged headstones. He thought this would be a good idea to try for Gillette.
More than 1,000 veterans are buried at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. After doing some initial research, Bennick and Schroder found four veterans from the Spanish-American War and the Civil War who either had unmarked graves or headstones that were in really bad shape.
Spanish-American War veterans William Laske and John Ederer, and Civil War vets Charles Everett and Edward Morang all received headstones this month. They may have received a proper burial, but they didn’t get proper recognition for their service.
“All of these guys no longer have family,” Bennick said. “People don’t know who they are, who they ever were. (We’re) standing in for the family, when there is no family.”
Bennick said this will be an ongoing project, and that these first few veterans were “a test case.”
“I just hated that these old fellas are lost to history. Nobody’s looking out for them,” he said.
In November, Bennick and Schroder began to research the four men to gather all the information they needed to get a headstone through the VA. Once they learned what company the men served in, they were able to determine which battles they fought in and what they did.
As it turns out, it’s difficult to get a veteran’s headstone if one isn’t a family member. At first it was “really frustrating,” Schroder said, because they couldn’t get anyone to sign off on the paperwork. She even considered appointing herself as a veteran’s service officer and signing it herself.
Eventually, they were able to get in touch with Sandy McFarland, an officer for the Wyoming Veterans Commission, who helped with the paperwork. Once that was done, the headstones were delivered within 30 days.
The Spanish-American War was fought in Cuba and the Philippines in 1898. As a result of the war, Spain relinquished claims on Cuba and ceded sovereignty over Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines to the U.S.
The war also allowed the U.S. to pursue strategic and economic interests in Asia.
William Laske served in the 3rd U.S. Cavalry and went to Cuba, where he fought in the Battle of San Juan Hill, which is best known for being a breakout moment for then-Colonel Theodore Roosevelt and his Rough Riders, the 1st United States Volunteer Cavalry.
After this, Laske was sent to the Philippines, where he took part in 62 combat actions from 1899 to 1902, Bennick said.
When Laske came back to the states, he was put in the 4th U.S. Cavalry and was sent to Wyoming to patrol Yellowstone National Park. The National Park Service wasn’t established until 1916, so soldiers like Laske were tasked with watching over the park and protecting the wildlife from poachers.
He ended up staying in the Cowboy State.
“We figured he liked what he saw when he came to Wyoming,” Bennick said.
John Ederer is buried next to Bennick’s parents. Bennick noticed that there were no family members buried near Ederer, and no one ever put flowers on his grave, so Bennick started tending to Ederer’s burial site.
He wanted to do research on the guy, but the headstone was in such poor shape he couldn’t quite make out the spelling of Ederer’s last name.
“It’s almost as bad as not having a stone at all, if there’s a stone but you can’t read it because it’s so badly damaged,” he said.
Bennick could tell from the markings on the headstone, however, that Ederer was a Spanish-American War vet.
He served in the 4th Illinois Infantry and did occupation duty in Cuba during the Spanish-American War. When he came back to the states, he ended up in Campbell County, where he spent the final 25 years of his life working as a carpenter.
Everett and Morang, Union Army veterans from the Civil War, had unmarked graves, but they had the white crosses at their sites, so Bennick and Schroder knew that a veteran was buried there.
Morang was a private in the 1st Maine Light Artillery. He joined at the start of the war, Bennick said, and his original duty was to defend Washington, D.C. from Confederate forces. He was on garrison duty for the first three years.
When Grant began to push the Confederates south, the threat to the capital city declined, and Morang’s regiment was sent down south to fight, and that’s how he likely spent his last nine to 10 months in the military, Bennick said.
Charles Everett “was a man with some stories to tell,” Bennick said. He enlisted in Company E in the 21st Illinois Infantry, which was initially commanded by none other than Ulysses S. Grant. Like many who joined at the start of the Civil War, Everett likely thought it was only going to be a 90-day enlistment, Bennick said. He ended up serving for four years.
Everett served the first year and a half in the southern part of Missouri, likely on peacekeeping duty, Bennick said. For the rest of the war, he fought in several battles, including the Siege of Corinth, the Battle of Stones River and the Battle of Chickamauga, one of the bloodiest battles of the war.
None of these men were Gillette natives, but they made Campbell County their home after their service ended. Some of them met tragic ends.
Laske died in Sheridan in 1936 from a heart attack.
In 1917, Morang was at a saloon in downtown Gillette visiting with some friends when he got up to leave. He sat down in a chair and slumped over. After a bit, people noticed that he hadn’t moved and they went to check on him. He passed away from heart failure.
Everett died in an accident in 1921. He was hauling a load of timber across the Hay Creek when he was thrown from the wagon. The left rear wheel ran over Everett, giving him internal injuries that led to his death eight days later.
In 1937, Lynn Tarver found Ederer frozen to death in a car on the Little Powder River Road. According to the Dec. 11, 1937 edition of the News Record, the car’s tracks had gone off the road in places, and people who saw him in town the day before said he’d been drinking.
Schroder said she loves doing research, especially about wars and veterans because she comes from “a long line of veterans.”
Bennick said this has been “the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done” as a museum volunteer. Most of the research he and the other volunteers do gets compiled into a file that’s put away and unread until another researcher comes along years later and pulls that file out.
“You don’t actually get to physically see the end result, and I think that’s the biggest thrill of doing this,” he said. “It’s really satisfying work when you get to see the stone come up.”
Most family history only lasts for two or three generations, Bennick said.
“If you don’t talk to your grandparents or parents and get the stories, once they pass on, that’s the end of the story,” he said.
In the coming months, Bennick and Schroder will continue to research veterans who have unmarked graves or headstones in bad shape, not just at Mount Pisgah Cemetery but at the rural cemeteries as well.
“The true stories of these guys is often more interesting than anything you can come up with in your imagination,” Bennick said.
For these four veterans, their stories had been lost for decades until Schroder and Bennick unearthed them.
“It’s a real tragedy, you’ve got these old fellows that died, if they don’t have family to take care of them, nobody even knows they’re there,” he said. “There’s just no monument for their service.”
They may have been lost to the past, but now they’ve been memorialized for the future.
