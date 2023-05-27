 Skip to main content
Four Spanish-American and Civil War veterans get new headstones at Mount Pisgah

Campbell County Cemetery District employees place a new headstone for William Lake, a veteran of the Spanish-American War, at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, as other organizations gather in Gillette on May 17.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Last week at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, four men who had been lost to history were recognized for their military service.

Penny Schroder, the Rockpile Museum’s education coordinator, and Greg Bennick watch their recent effort come together, as Campbell County employees place new headstones for veterans of the Spanish-American and Civil wars at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette on May 17.
Campbell County employees place a new headstone for Spanish-American War veteran John Ederer at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette on May 17.
Campbell County employees place new headstones for veterans of the Spanish-American and Civil wars at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette on May 17.
Campbell County employees level a new headstone May 17 for Edward Morang, a Union Army Civil War veteran, buried in Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.

