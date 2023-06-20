DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
3200 BLOCK WATSABAUGH DRIVE: A 39-year-old man, who allegedly became upset with his daughters because they were arguing about how to cook noodles, was arrested by police for domestic battery Monday morning. The man was reportedly upset the two were arguing about the noodles and confronted his 16-year-old daughter in her room. He allegedly pushed her down on the bed where she hit her lip on a TV remote that gave her a swollen lip, Police Cpt. Kelly Alger said. He then pushed her into a chair where she tried to fend him off and he allegedly grabbed her left foot and twisted it, scratching it at the time. He held her down by pushing his forearm down on her throat and pushing her over the edge of the chair.
3200 BLOCK DECOY AVENUE: Police are looking for a 29-year-old man who allegedly assaulted his pregnant 24-year-old girlfriend Monday night. The woman called police to report he head butted her in the face, grabbed her arms and held a change jar above her head as though to hit her with it, Alger said. He smashed the change jar on the floor by her feet. She had pain in her face and arms and was evaluated. The 29-year-old man fled before officers arrived and the investigation continues.
DRUGS
HIGHWAY 59 AND INTERSTATE 90: Police arrested a 19-year-old man for possession of cocaine and two teens for minor in consumption of alcohol after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning. Officers stopped a 2008 silver Acura for speeding near the intersection and drug dog Biko indicated on the vehicle. About 0.25 grams of cocaine was found and the 19-year-old driver admitted to using cocaine but denied knowing about the drugs in the car, Alger said. When officers spoke with the two passengers, a 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman, they smelled alcohol and portable breath tests were used to show they’d been drinking. They were ticketed for minor in consumption and parents were contacted.
HARASSMENT
300 BLOCK SUNFLOWER LANE: Police are seeking an arrest warrant for two counts of harassment against a 35-year-old woman in Florida. Monday afternoon, the woman’s ex, a 39-year-old man, and his son, 15, reported the woman leaving audio messages where she was vulgar, used racial slurs and threatened to kill them, Alger said. Officers tried to call the woman but she refused to speak with them.
INTOXICATION
DON’S SUPERMARKET: Officers arrested a 43-year-old man who was initially called in for a welfare check Monday afternoon. The man was curled up on the ground when police arrived and was unresponsive. When he woke up, he was very confused and officers had to catch him when he tried to stand up. He was evaluated and taken to jail, Alger said.
ANIMAL BITE
2400 BLOCK BUCKBOARD COURT: A 32-year-old woman was ticketed for vicious animal Monday evening after her 2-year-old hound dog bit an 11-year-old girl in the face. The girl’s mother, 44, reported the incident and said her daughter had received permission to go into the 32-year-old’s yard to pick up a toy. The 32-year-old said that’s not what happened and that the girl approached the dog, Alger said. The girl received medical treatment at the emergency room.
CRASH
BRUNSEN ROAD: A 49-year-old man was arrested by deputies on multiple charges after he crashed head-on into another vehicle Monday night east of Gillette. Deputies arrived after a 911 call reported the crash between a silver 1997 Pontiac and a 1981 Mercedes truck. Both drivers, the 49-year-old and a 62-year-old man, were evaluated by EMS and refused treatment. The 49-year-old had been drinking and had a blood alcohol content of 0.9%. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, open container and no proof of insurance, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
100 BLOCK ASTER LANE: Officers ticketed a 17-year-old girl for improper lookout Monday morning, when she hit a parked car. The girl said she took her eyes off the road when she was driving a 2007 Ford to put her glasses away. She hit a 2008 blue Chevy car and the owner was notified, Alger said. Damages are more than $1,000.
TRESPASSING
RAMADA INN: A 55-year-old manager at the hotel asked that a 47-year-old woman be given a trespass notice Monday morning, Alger said. The manager said the woman was recently fired after she was caught stealing items.
