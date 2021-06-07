A 273-acre timber fire sparked by a passing lightning storm has been contained and was still being monitored by about 80 personnel from various agencies as of Monday morning.
Landowners and ranch hands helped 55 firefighters from the Campbell County Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management, Tatanka Hotshots and Wyoming State Helicopter contain the Sweet Grass Fire, which was the largest fire in Campbell County so far in what has been an early and active start to this year’s fire season.
