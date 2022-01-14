Nine people have applied for the open seat on the Campbell County Commission.
Don Hamm, Traci Barkey, John Haivala, Doug Griffis, John Robertson, Lee Boyd, Ian Scott, Jim Ford and Charlene Camblin applied to fill the seat on the commission that opened up when D.G. Reardon resigned earlier this month.
