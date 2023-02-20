Gillette may see a foot of snow this week as a winter storm passes through the region.
Northern Campbell County is under a winter weather advisory Monday that will turn into a winter storm warning Tuesday, as 8-14 inches of snow could fall this week from a snowstorm expected to enter the region Monday night, according to advisories from the National Weather Service Office in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The winter storm advisory begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. and runs through Wednesday night.
Monday and Tuesday have expected high temperatures of 38 and 42 degrees but the weather will take a sharp turn for the colder Tuesday night, as the low temperature may reach zero degrees, with wind chill dropping it even lower.
The low temperature Wednesday night could reach minus 17 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds could gust as high as 40 mph as the storm passes through Tuesday and Wednesday, which when combined with low temperatures, could cause wind chills as low as minus 35 degrees.
