Fire season looms large as summer weather finally hits Campbell County

Traci and Sawyer Daly were sitting in the lobby of the Campbell County Public Library, safe from the 90-plus degree weather.
They had recently gone to Alaska where it was 55 degrees most days, Traci said. When they returned to Gillette, it was in the middle of the hottest stretch of the year, and to make matters worse, they came home to discover the air conditioning had gone out while they were on vacation.
“We come to the library to stay cool,” Traci said.
Her daughter, Sawyer, said that without air conditioning, it’s made it tougher to fall asleep.
“We have fans going and stuff, but I got hot and cold, so I didn’t sleep very well,” the 9-year-old said.
Emerald and Declan Cool have been keeping cool by camping in the Big Horn Mountains. But when they went over the Fourth of July weekend, they had to pack everything up when it started snowing.
“I like the snow, but I also don’t like the snow,” said Declan, 10.
It’s taken a while, but Gillette’s finally starting to heat up.
This week was the hottest of the year so far, hitting 101 degrees at the airport on Monday. Wednesday marked the fifth straight day of more than 90 degrees.
With conditions drying up quickly, the Campbell County Fire Department will soon be implementing burn restrictions.
“I do believe, in the near future, we’ll be looking to enact some fire restrictions in the county,” Deputy Chief J.R. Fox said.
The mild weather that Gillette and northeast Wyoming have experienced the past several weeks has made the summer go by more quickly for some.
“It did make summer feel shorter,” Emerald said. “We’ve been waiting for summer to begin and now it’s almost over.”
“You can’t camp as much when there’s snow in the Big Horns,” Traci added.
“Last summer was pretty mild,” Emerald said.
“But it was drier,” Traci said. “It’s scary when it’s dry.”
Historically, Campbell County’s fire season starts in late June or early July, so this is a much later start than Gillette is used to, Fox said.
August is just around the corner and there are no burn restrictions in place yet. The largest fire that the fire department has worked on was 15 acres. It occurred along Highway 387 Tuesday morning. A pickup truck caught fire due to mechanical issues, and the flames spread and burned 15 acres of grass.
There were six or seven fires that were started from lightning strikes last week, Fox added.
After a wet and rainy June, things have dried up this month. So far in July, rain has been recorded on eight days, which is down significantly from the 19 rainy days in June. The rainiest day of the month was July 18, when 0.61 inches of rain fell during the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Currently, no part of Campbell County is under drought conditions, and there aren’t even any areas labeled as abnormally dry, which is one level below moderate drought.
Fox, who also is the fire warden for the department, said burn restrictions are only a matter of time.
The grass is drying out to the point now where it’s starting to carry fires, which wasn’t happening a couple of weeks ago.
“We had a really wet spring, which was great for our landowners and ag producers, but it does concern us a little bit, wildland fire potential with all the abundant grass that is going to dry and cure out,” Fox said.
On July 24, the Bureau of Land Management implemented fire restrictions on public lands within Weston, Platte and Goshen counties. So far, those are the only three counties that have BLM restrictions.
At the library Wednesday, a handful of kids from Rozet stood in the shade. They had different methods of staying cool, from swimming to eating popsicles.
“I lay on the air conditioner,” said Luke Evans, 10.
Serenity Curtis, 10, said she sprays herself with a hose. Morgan Merriman, also 10, had a different strategy.
“I’ve stayed inside all summer, that’s how I stay cool,” she said.
Even though they’re young, they’re still old enough to appreciate the dry heat of Gillette.
“We went to our cousin’s house (in Nebraska), and it was steaming hot,” said Loralei Zahn, 7.
“Imagine still living in Georgia,” said Morgan, a native of the Peach State.
Fox said even though restrictions aren’t in place yet, people should still use caution as things continue to dry out. That includes not driving through tall grass if it can be avoided, and using burn barrels at night or in the morning when the relative humidity is higher.
Emerald and Traci both said while the summer has felt shorter this year, they’re ready for school to be back in session.
“It’s hard to get back into routine, but also, we need routine,” Emerald said, noting that school starts in less than a month.
This came much to the dismay of Declan, who hadn’t realized that his summer had flown by so quickly.
“Wait, school starts in four weeks?”
