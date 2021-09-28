Residents have an opportunity to have Coffee with a Cop from 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at The Local at 300 S. Gillette Ave.
The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns and to get to know the officers in your neighborhood.
