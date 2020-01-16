Windy with periods of light snow later in the day. High 43F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 11F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wyoming historian Kylie McCormick will present “The Wyoming State Flag and the Women Who Made It Fly” at Campbell County Public Library at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
The Wyoming chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, under the helm of Grace Raymond Hebard, was busy the summer of 1916 making arrangements for Wyoming to claim its official state symbols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.