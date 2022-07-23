Remembering the Gillette National High School Finals Rodeos of the '90s

Justin Bowman, 47, traveled from Washington to Gillette to compete in the 1993 National High School Finals Rodeo in team roping. He remembers several things about that visit 29 years ago, but he specifically remembers that Friday night.
So does Dan Barks, who was the Cam-plex general manager at the time and tasked with pulling off Gillette’s first crack at the NHSFR.
The week went well. Then the Friday night rodeo performances began.
“And it hailed of course,” Barks said.
What Barks described as “a serious storm that year” rolled through Gillette, bringing rain, wind, hail and lightning. As would happen anywhere, chaos ensued.
“Everybody was just scattering for shelter, trying to get out of it, because it hurt,” Bowman said.
Rodeo athletes, stranded in the open near the arenas and away from the Morningside Park grandstands, took cover as best they could. The details are surreal. Bowman said he took cover under a chuckwagon, alongside a bullfighter named Rowdy Barry.
The horses were left to fend for themselves, Bowman recalled.
“They did not like it at all if I remember right,” he said. “They turned everything loose and just let them be.”
The rodeo’s stoppage lasted more than an hour as the storm continued.
“The storm stopped, there was mud, then of course it started up again,” Barks said.
But eventually it subsided enough for competition to resume in the muddy arena. Such is life on the biggest national stage in high school rodeo.
While it may have been the first time hosting for Cam-plex and the community members who rallied together to pull off the big show, that was no excuse for the thousands of high school competitors and their parents who traveled across the country to compete at the highest level.
They came for elite rodeo competition and they got it. But they also got a taste of the Wyoming elements.
Those factors have all stayed the same. But in ways, Cam-plex and its rodeo operations have come a long way in those three decades.
First-time hosts
Barks, Cam-plex general manager from 1991 through 2013, was integral to organizing the village of workers and volunteers who stepped up to prepare for Gillette’s first NHSFR in 1993.
Securing the gig was its own obstacle. Preparing for it was no less daunting.
“It’s this big tidal wave that’s coming your way and you’re not sure if you have enough road blocks up to stop it or not,” Barks said of the NHSFR. “And if you don’t then disaster is a possibility.”
But despite the learning curve and nasty spell of weather, the team behind the first rodeo went to great lengths to hedge against that possibility of disaster. Barks said a team of Cam-plex employees went to the national finals in Shawnee, Oklahoma in 1991 and 1992, to understand the magnitude of the event they fought to take on.
“That’s the real key,” Barks said. “The magnitude of that event is tremendous.”
The logistics involve a giant trade show, a national rodeo queen contest, 13 rodeo performances — with all the stock contractors involved — and thousands of people and horses to house and stall.
“The magnitude of it was far beyond certainly what I had encountered at that time,” Barks said, noting that it was an equal challenge for Jimmy Williams, Diane Shober and Rex Brown — others integral to hosting the event.
Although there were some key community members and local officials who championed for the NHSFR to give Gillette a shot, Barks emphasized the importance of the community and its members.
“It was the community that made it a success,” he said.
The hail storm stands out in memory, but otherwise, the week-of was a sleep-deprived race to the end, all the way until it came time for clean-up the Sunday after.
“When I say it’s a blur, it’s because it’s an event that you survive,” Barks said. “But it went very well, otherwise they wouldn’t have decided immediately afterwards to become a permanent location.”
Gillette went on to enter the permanent rotation of hosting sites, drawing the finals to town from 1993-95, then again in 1998-99, 2004-05, 2010-11 and 2016-17.
The war stories about surviving the hail storm of 1993 take on a new meaning in light of the National High School Rodeo Association’s declaration that its national events will be held exclusively inside indoor arenas from 2030 onward.
After hosting this year, the finals will return to Gillette again next summer, marking the 13th and potentially last time the event comes to Cam-plex. Gillette has been invited to build a qualifying arena and make its pitch as a semi-permanent long-term host, but for now, the NHSFR hosts after 2029 are undetermined.
“It was important to our community because there were a lot of naysayers that Gillette could never pull off an event like this,” Barks said about pulling off the 1993 NHSFR. “So we had to prove all the naysayers wrong. I think we did.”
Then and now
Bowman returned to Gillette this year with his wife, Joan, and her furniture business they set up at the trade show in the Cam-plex Wyoming Center. For different reasons, so did a few other alumni of the 1990s Gillette NHSFRs.
“It’s been so long ago,” said Trevor Scott, 45. “It was kind of a big stage to get to come to. We thought it was a big deal and it was.”
Trevor competed in Gillette in 1995, one of his two NHSFR appearances. He returned this year with his son, Shane, a 16-year-old broncs and bulls rider competing for Oregon.
“This is definitely the highlight of the year,” Shane said. “It’s what I look forward to. It doesn’t matter where it is, it’s always the highlight.”
Casey Arnold, 41, brought his daughter, Joslyn, 16, to Gillette for her second time competing at the NHSFR too. Through the first round of performances, Joslyn was ranked 12th in goat tying.
Casey and Trevor now have the vantage point of parents in the stands as opposed to athletes in the arena. Watching their kids’ compete bring the expected emotions of pride, empathy and, sometimes, stress.
“It is nerve-wracking,” Trevor said. “Way more than when you’re in there.”
The cloudless 90-plus degree days during rodeo week this year differed from Bowman’s stormy first experience in Gillette.
In 1993, Bowman said he showed up without his winter coat, wishing he had brought it, and ended up wearing two gloves on each hand to fight the cold. For a reminder, in 1993 the rodeo was held in July, as it is now.
“It was just miserable,” Bowman said of that first year in Gillette. “It was flat cold.”
Yet, despite the cold, he preferred his time in Gillette to the two years in 1991-92, when he competed in Shawnee.
“This place was awesome compared to down there,” Bowman said. “That was miserable, hot, dirty, red clay.”
Shane preferred the weather in Gillette to the humid climate he drew in Lincoln, Nebraska last year. But it’s not about the weather.
“Honestly, every rodeo I go to, it’s kind of a practice deal for this,” Shane said. “You always want to do really good here.
“This is what I’m always thinking about.”
It doesn’t matter if the destination is Gillette or anywhere else the finals is hosted that year. It doesn’t matter if it’s in perfect weather or a legendary hail storm, that grows stronger and longer with each telling.
The same spirit that drove rodeo athletes to strive for the national finals in the ‘90s is the same spirit that drives that generation’s kids to do the same now.
That’s how it was when Gillette hosted its first finals in 1993. Unlike a lot of things in the 29 years since, that much hasn’t changed.
