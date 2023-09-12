The Campbell County Commissioners are working on a policy to help guide the county as it goes through the process of selling off unused pieces of property.
Last week, commissioners consulted with Nick Norris of Lubnau Law Office, who has been tasked to go over the county’s property policy. He said there is no state law that governs how the county divests of property.
“The things you need to consider are basic considerations you always do,” he said. “Is this a good move, is this a good use of taxpayer dollars? Are we picking winners in the private sector?”
There are many pieces of land the county is looking to get rid of, some sooner than later. Commissioner Del Shelstad brought up a 5-acre piece of land near the Garner Lake Road exit of Interstate 90. The county had bought it for the location of a future visitors center.
But now, plans have been announced for the construction of a truck stop and travel center in that area. That county property is essentially an island. Shelstad wondered if the county is prohibited from selling a piece of land to a specific buyer rather than putting it out for auction.
“It’s got to be open market, right?” he asked.
“Legally, no. Politically, probably yes,” Norris said.
What the county can do is put out a request for proposals, saying it has this piece of property available and accept proposals from different developers. It can then review those and pick one that they believe is the best use of that property.
“That way, you get those proposals, you can evaluate them, it’s not just one person in a private handshake deal,” Norris said.
Commissioner Jim Ford asked if there are any limits that can be put in place to control how a piece of land is used by the buyer.
“Can we have covenants that go with the property that require how it is developed? Particularly zoning or timing of development?” he asked.
Norris said the county can put in revisionary clauses in the transfer deed that state if a property is used for something other than what it had been sold for, the land would go back to the county.
The county doesn’t want to sell land to someone who’s just going to sit on it for a while, Shelstad said.
“We’d rather sell it to someone who’s going to use it and give back to the economy,” he said.
County leases
The commissioners also brought up a few properties that it’s leasing to different entities, including Second Chance Ministries, Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation and Campbell County Weed and Pest.
Second Chance Ministries rents a building on Longmont Street from the county for $1 a month. That building is the organization’s House of Hope, where people who’ve been recently released from incarceration can stay.
Jeannie Miller, executive director of Second Chance Ministries, said she goes through the county’s public works department when issues come up.
She said there have been times where “we wanted to make some changes and the county wasn’t real sure they wanted to do that to that building.”
If the organization owned the building, then it could fix things as they came up, rather than waiting for county staff to approve it.
“To have that kind of power over that building would be great,” Miller said. “At the same time, there’s no problems with that lease, when you’re paying a dollar a month you don’t have any problems with your lease.”
She added that she felt like her organization takes up valuable county time.
“I feel like we’re a hassle to the county,” she said. “They could be doing other things instead of running there to take care of us for a dollar a month, where I can call somebody in and have them take care of it.”
Jessica Howard, executive director of GARF, said the lease agreement has worked fine for her organization.
Campbell County Weed and Pest is in a different situation from the nonprofits. It leases its buildings from the county, but it’s responsible for all of the maintenance on the property.
Weed and Pest had been a county department until 2021, when it became its own district.
Quade Schmelzle, director of Weed and Pest, said his district is the only one in the state that doesn’t own its own building.
The commissioners told Weed and Pest and the nonprofits to go back to their boards to discuss the issue further.
