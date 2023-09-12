Ranching in a drought
Buy Now

Campbell County Commissioners are considering what to do with a number of properties the county owns and may be in the market of selling.

 News Record File Photo

The Campbell County Commissioners are working on a policy to help guide the county as it goes through the process of selling off unused pieces of property.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.