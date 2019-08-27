This year has been a nightmare for local gardeners. Chris Friedly said that between Sunday’s torrential rain, two previous hailstorms and the three snowstorms in May, “it’s just a bad year for getting started.”
Although his garden was damaged in Sunday’s storm, Friedly was able to make the best of it.
“It busted off some of my corn, just sheared it off,” he said. “But I fed that corn to the chickens.”
Friedly was just one of many local residents who were dropping off broken tree branches at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Facility on Tuesday morning. The leaves and wood were beginning to pile up high.
No injuries were reported from the storm, which started about 7 p.m. Sunday and brought torrential rain, marble-sized hail and strong winds through the city, said David King, emergency management coordinator for Campbell County.
“This was a very intense storm cell that went through, no question about it,” he said.
While the last two big storms were highlighted by large hailstones, “the winds were really the major feature out of this storm,” King said.
Some areas of the city were out of power as toppled trees and other blowing debris took three power substations offline. Within about an hour, the city reported two of the substations were back online and most of the outages had been fixed.
Winds were reported to reach 77 mph in downtown Gillette, said Alzina Foscato, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. The amount of damage the county received remains unknown.
“It’s really almost impossible to get a number early on,” King said.
A tent that houses a hail repair business outside the Holiday Plaza Shopping Center was blown over as a result of Sunday’s winds.
“It’s the first time the tent fell,” said Dent King owner Jim Brett. “I was a little surprised.”
Dent King, from Denton, Texas, has been stationed in Gillette since late July to help residents whose vehicles have been damaged by hail.
“The wind was changing in multiple directions and it sheared the top of four poles off,” Brett said.
He added that hail damage was scattered across the county. Most of which was a result of the winds that took town Brett’s hail tent, but flooding also played havoc with streets looking like creeks.
“It’s amazing to me how fast the streets got opened up,” King said.
The winds combined with the heavy rains also caused flooding across Campbell County. Downtown received 1.46 inches while a weather observer 4 miles southeast of downtown recorded 1.35 inches, Foscato said.
Excess water is expected to remain for a little while.
“I think we’re going to continue to see a pond on 4J Road by Public Health,” King said. “It just takes a while for that water to drain away.”
Friedly has a lot of trees, but only one big cottonwood tree suffered damage.
“It didn’t hit anything, thank goodness,” he said. “I’m dang lucky it wasn’t over my house.”
Gloria Bicknese spent several hours Monday picking up branches.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen wind quite as hard as that,” Bicknese said, adding that the strangest part was seeing her big trees “shifting all over the place.”
“It seems like once a year you have a storm that you have to clean up after,” Friedly said. “It’s been a while since I’ve seen one with this kind of wind.”
Ben Hairston and Ryan Weglin were taking some time between landscaping projects to pick up broken branches. It’ll keep them busy Wednesday and Thursday as well.
“My reaction was, ‘Oh, yay, jobs,’” Weglin said. “Good money.”
Hairston said he’s lived in Wyoming his whole life and has never seen a storm quite like Sunday’s.
“Heavy rain in late August is really strange,” he said. “It’s usually hot and dry by now.”
He was in the grocery store when the storm happened, and he was worried not for himself, but for the storm watchers.
“Everybody had their nose pressed up against the glass during this huge storm,” he said. “A lot of people could have gotten hurt.”
As Friedly left the facility, he had a feeling he’d be back.
“All right,” he said. “See you guys next year at about the same time.”
