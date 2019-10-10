The Campbell County High School homecoming parade that had been scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday has been canceled, according to the school.
Parade floats will line up for Friday afternoon's tailgate party before the Camels' homecoming football game against the Sheridan Broncs.
