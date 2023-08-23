Sage Hoppers Fly-In Event
Buy Now

Boston Lee reacts to crashing a model plane he flew using one of the Gillette Sage Hoppers’ flight simulators during its annual Fly-In event in September 2020. A fun fly will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Sage Hoppers field on Boxelder Road.

 News Record File Photo

The Gillette Sage Hoppers R/C Club will have its annual fun fly Saturday and Sunday at the Sage Hoppers Field at 5681 E. Boxelder Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.