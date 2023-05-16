The City of Gillette is looking for people to serve on its citizen advisory boards.
There are nine seats available on seven local boards.
Applications are available online at the city’s website and in the Administration Office on the third floor of City Hall. Completed applications can be returned to City Hall in person or via email at admn@gillettewy.gov. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. June 9.
Applicants will be notified after the application deadline of their confirmed scheduled interview time. For questions, call 307-686-5203.
Board of Adjustment
Two 3-year terms expiring June 30, 2026
This quasi-judicial statutorily established board has the authority to grant variances from the city’s zoning ordinance. It meets as needed at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month in the Council Chambers. All members serve a three-year term. This is limited to city residents.
There currently are two vacant seats on the board.
Investment Advisory Committee
One 3-year term expiring June 30, 2026
This board advises the finance director and city administrator on investment matters. It periodically reviews the city’s investment policy and makes recommendations for the development of an asset portfolio that limits risk and provides adequate liquidity in an effort to maximize the rate of return. This committee meets quarterly on the third Thursday of each new quarter, in January, April, July and October.
Parks & Beautification Board
Two 3-year terms expiring June 30, 2026
This board advises the City Council on park development, reviews landscape plans and promotes beautification of the City. It meets at 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of the month at City West. All members serve a three-year term. This is limited to city residents.
Planning Commission
One 3-year term expiring June 30, 2026
This board advises the City Council on planning, zoning and development matters. It meets at 5:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month in City Hall’s second floor community room.
Regional Water Panel Joint Powers Board
One 3-year term expiring June 30, 2026
The Panel reviews system financing strategies, annual operations & maintenance budgets, annual capital budgets and accepts or rejects rates and charges as proposed by the city before they’re adopted. The panel meets quarterly in the City West conference room.
Historic Preservation Commission
One 3-year term expiring June 30, 2026
The Gillette Historic Preservation Commission was formed in 2015 to protect, enhance and perpetuate significant historical, archeological, and architectural relics within the City of Gillette and the surrounding area. At least one of its members must be a professional in a historic preservation-related field. To demonstrate credentials, members will be asked to submit resumes or statements, or qualifications to the City of Gillette.
Urban Systems Committee
One 3-year term expiring June 30, 2026
This board evaluates the transportation needs of the urban area, comes up with a list of potential improvement projects constrained by available federal and local matching funds, and submit the said list to the appropriate governing bodies for their approval. It is mandated to meet each November, and at other times as necessary.
