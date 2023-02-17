The Gillette College rodeo team will host its annual fundraiser banquet from 5-11 p.m. Saturday at Cam-plex Energy Hall. The banquet will feature a prime rib dinner catered by Pokey’s, a silent and live auction, bar and live music.
The rodeo team that began in 2007 is coached by Will LaDuke and assistant coach Casey Sellers. Team members have competed at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and other renowned rodeos like the Pendleton Roundup.
